AQR Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 237,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,383,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. 57,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm earned $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine B. Bittner sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $793,120. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

