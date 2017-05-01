Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHMI. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) opened at 17.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $130.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post $1.96 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cherry-hill-mortgage-investment-corp-chmi-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s payout ratio is presently 179.82%.

In other news, CFO Martin Levine bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $61,835. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 77.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.