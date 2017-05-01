Chemours Co (CC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in a research report released on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) opened at 40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1033.08 and a beta of 3.50. Chemours has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 81.19% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,116,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,867,000 after buying an additional 934,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,926,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,366,000 after buying an additional 9,046,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $196,709,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,613,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,287,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 321,567 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

