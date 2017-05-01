Chemours Co (CC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Chemours had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. 2,469,233 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Chemours has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1044.10 and a beta of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/chemours-co-cc-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-25-eps.html.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.