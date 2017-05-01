Chemours Co (CC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Chemours had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. 2,469,233 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Chemours has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1044.10 and a beta of 3.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.
About Chemours
The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.
