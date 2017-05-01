Chemours Co (CC) PT Raised to $63.00

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) opened at 40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1033.08 and a beta of 3.50. Chemours has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Chemours had a return on equity of 81.19% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 163,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $196,709,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chemours by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,144,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

