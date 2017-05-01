Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 150,225 shares of the company traded hands. Chemical Financial has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemical Financial will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Upgraded to Buy by Hilliard Lyons” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/chemical-financial-co-chfc-upgraded-to-buy-by-hilliard-lyons.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 5,000 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $549,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,725 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $232,706.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $655,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 201.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 184,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,352,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.