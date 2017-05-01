Chegg Inc (CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) traded up 1.66% on Monday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,665 shares. The company’s market cap is $841.16 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Chegg has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.25.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $130,635.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 669,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

