Insider Selling: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) CFO Sells 13,426 Shares of Stock

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Doug Benn sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $841,138.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,965.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Benn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Doug Benn sold 16,901 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,082,002.02.

On Thursday, March 9th, Doug Benn sold 13,422 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $832,164.00.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 64.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.20. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $603.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $23,189,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 631.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 316,721 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 229.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 283,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 193,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,379,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,096,000 after buying an additional 127,771 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

