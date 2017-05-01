Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Cowen and Company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday. Cowen and Company currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.97 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.19% on Friday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,916 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $105.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.41 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-price-target-increased-to-110-00-by-analysts-at-cowen-and-company.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,693,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,856,000 after buying an additional 996,144 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,565,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,391,000 after buying an additional 1,342,443 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after buying an additional 637,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,378,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,940,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

