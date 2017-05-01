Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.17-1.25 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $5.05-5.25 EPS.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.50% on Monday, reaching $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,508 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $105.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

