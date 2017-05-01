Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6,820.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at 345.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $350.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.56 and its 200 day moving average is $300.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

