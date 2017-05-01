Charter Communications (CHTR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charter Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded down 0.37% on Monday, reaching $343.89. 870,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.56 and its 200 day moving average is $300.62. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $350.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.61. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

