Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY17 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded down 0.0099% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.5064. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.7132 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chart Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

