Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) “Conviction-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Instinet

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Instinet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Instinet’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab Corp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Charles Schwab Corp has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Corp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Charles Schwab Corp’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Corp will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Charles Schwab Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/charles-schwab-corp-schw-receives-buy-rating-from-instinet-updated.html.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 15,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $630,028.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $49,894.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,172,244 shares of company stock worth $48,267,119. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Corp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Corp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Corp during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab Corp

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.