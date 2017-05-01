Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Charles River Laboratories Intl. earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) traded down 0.030% during trading on Monday, reaching $89.673. 95,063 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.797 and a beta of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post $5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Davide Molho sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,054,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $851,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,030,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

