Changyou.Com (CYOU) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.69

News stories about Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Changyou.Com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYOU. Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) opened at 32.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.87 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

