CGOV Asset Management Sells 31,076 Shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc (CBOE)

CGOV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,076 shares during the period. CBOE Holdings makes up approximately 3.8% of CGOV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CGOV Asset Management owned 1.24% of CBOE Holdings worth $108,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 6.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 321,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,471,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,303,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 89,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $51,044,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,734 shares. CBOE Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $84.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.66.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business earned $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBOE Holdings, Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America Corp raised CBOE Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

In other CBOE Holdings news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,880.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $36,782,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

