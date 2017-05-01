Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 371.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Cerner worth $45,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,365,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,426,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,572,000 after buying an additional 531,521 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,534,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,652,000 after buying an additional 411,998 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,174,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,932,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,807,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 64.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Cerner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

