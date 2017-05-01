Cerner Co. (CERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerner updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.44-2.56 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.44. 252,360 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cerner has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $5,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 151.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after buying an additional 734,622 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 15.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 394,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cerner by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Cerner by 1,079.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 282,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 258,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,786,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cerner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Cerner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

