Insider Buying: Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR) Insider Purchases 34,326 Shares of Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) insider James Falla acquired 34,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,089.34 ($3,988.82).

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) traded down 0.53% on Monday, reaching GBX 8.50. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 6.79 and a one year high of GBX 11.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 85.68 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.71.

Ceres Power Holdings plc Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a fuel cell technology and engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of its fuel cell technology. The SteelCell, operating at a temperature between 500 and 600 degree Celsius, is a perforated sheet of steel with a special ceramic layer that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

