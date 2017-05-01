Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Position Maintained by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co continued to hold its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 200.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 33.8% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 72.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4,897.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel B. Marsili sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,035,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,149. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

