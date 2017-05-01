CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,180,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,708,000 after buying an additional 1,499,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,894,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,635,000 after buying an additional 302,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,490,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,562,000 after buying an additional 249,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,896.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,248,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened at 54.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $57.24.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $388.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $34,642.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,733.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,084 shares of company stock worth $9,558,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

