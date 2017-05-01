CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) opened at 64.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business earned $883.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.56 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

