CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $170,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 71,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,093,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,091,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 653.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 170,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) opened at 55.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post $2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $170,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/central-trust-co-has-170000-stake-in-baxter-international-inc-bax-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $213,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $867,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.