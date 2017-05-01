Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet has exhibited a bullish run and outpaced the industry in the past one year, primarily due to ten consecutive quarters of earnings beat. In first-quarter fiscal 2017, the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 and rose year over year. The company’s earnings were driven by acquisitions, favorable timing of revenues and effective cost management. Organic growth, value accretive acquisitions and divestment of non-strategic assets have been aiding Central Garden & Pet’s performance. Further, the company is revamping both its Pet and Garden segments, and intends to possess a balanced approach that encompasses improvement in revenues and profits through operational efficiency as well as cost reduction. However, stiff competition and seasonality of garden business remains a concern. Estimates have been stable ahead of the second quarter earnings release.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) traded up 1.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. 17,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.42. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet Co had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm earned $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet Co news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $188,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $236,536.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,949 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet Co by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Central Garden & Pet Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

