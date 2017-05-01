Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $379,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,954 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. 2,995,533 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.15. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.25 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $379,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/central-bank-trust-co-has-379000-stake-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.02.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares in the company, valued at $18,100,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $2,651,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.