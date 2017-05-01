Deutsche Bank AG Boosts CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Price Target to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) traded down 0.38% on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,351 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-given-new-28-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $27,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,490.1% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 618.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.