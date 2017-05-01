Centene Corp (CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centene's first quarter earnings of $1.12 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and was up 51.3% year over year primarily on the back of higher revenues. Along with a strong Managed care segment, Centene has also grown inorganically in the last five years. In 2016, the company acquired Health Net which boosted the company’s growth, expansion and asset base. The company’s solid financial position provides a major boost to its capital deployment initiatives.Year to date, the stock rallied 29%, outpacing 10% gain of the Zacks HMO industry. The company’s strong and consistent performance is likely to have generated confidence among the investors. However, the company’s increasing debt, steep increase in acquisition related expenses as well as the regulatory uncertainty from the change of change of presidency are major concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Centene Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Centene Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Centene Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) opened at 74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business earned $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Centene Corp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $301,815.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,056 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 165.6% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 222,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,901,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,300,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 64.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene Corp

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

