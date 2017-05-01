Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 13.61 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.34 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other news, Director Brian Charles Ferguson purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$53,280.00. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $256,868 over the last three months.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

