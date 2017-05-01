Cenovus Energy (CVE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News stories about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) opened at 9.98 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $8.32 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie cut Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cenovus-energy-cve-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-26-updated.html.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.