Short Interest in Cempra Inc (CEMP) Drops By 1.7%

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,271,260 shares, a drop of 1.7% from the March 15th total of 5,361,682 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,442,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CEMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on Cempra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 4.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company’s market capitalization is $225.29 million. Cempra has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company earned $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cempra will post ($1.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $337.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cempra during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cempra by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,097,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after buying an additional 94,244 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cempra by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 171,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cempra by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cempra by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,826,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Cempra Inc (CEMP) Drops By 1.7%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cempra-inc-cemp-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Cempra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cempra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.