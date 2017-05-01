Cempra Inc (CEMP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $4.86 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEMP. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gabelli downgraded Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Cempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 4.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The firm’s market cap is $225.29 million. Cempra has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $26.95.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business earned $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Cempra had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 678.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cempra will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 2,258.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

