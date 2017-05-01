Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectis SA in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Instinet started coverage on shares of Cellectis SA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Cellectis SA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis SA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cellectis SA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded up 1.692% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.518. 21,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cellectis SA has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company’s market cap is $866.34 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cellectis SA’s (CLLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cellectis-sas-clls-buy-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cellectis SA by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellectis SA during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis SA during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis SA during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis SA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 285,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA Company Profile

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.