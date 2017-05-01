Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Boosted by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Celgene were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $694,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Celgene by 149.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,299,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,615,000 after buying an additional 1,979,061 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,921,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,222,000 after buying an additional 1,967,645 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Celgene by 1,980.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,939,000 after buying an additional 1,693,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at $162,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post $7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In other Celgene news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

