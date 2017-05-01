Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Management

Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of Celgene by 16.5% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,970,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Celgene by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Celgene by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post $7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,087.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

