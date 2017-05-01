Celestica Inc (CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

Shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) traded down 0.26% on Monday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 181,783 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Celestica has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86.

In related news, insider Glen Mcintosh sold 50,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.05, for a total transaction of C$902,500.00. Also, Director Darren Myers sold 31,015 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$548,965.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,415 shares of company stock worth $3,718,446.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

