Celanese Co. (CE) PT Lowered to $98.00

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Instinet increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) opened at 87.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Oliver sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $204,170.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celanese by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,785,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,488,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,363,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Celanese by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,614,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,462,000 after buying an additional 63,316 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

