CDW Corp (CDW) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of CDW Corp from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CDW Corp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CDW Corp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $51.51 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) traded down 1.20% on Monday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 769,668 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. CDW Corp has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CDW Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 53.32%. The company earned $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CDW Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Corp will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil B. Fairfield sold 5,323 shares of CDW Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $316,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $88,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis G. Berger sold 67,800 shares of CDW Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,991,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,358.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CDW Corp by 1.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CDW Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Corp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About CDW Corp

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

