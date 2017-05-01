CBS Co. (CBS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the media conglomerate’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

CBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $66.65. 2,158,095 shares of the company traded hands. CBS has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.66.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. CBS had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBS will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 33,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,161,135.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,695.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,641,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,329. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CBS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 388,525 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in CBS by 17.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 514,817 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in CBS by 0.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 714,065 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $39,087,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

