CBRE Group Inc (CBG) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) opened at 35.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Groch sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $2,952,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,691,979.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 216,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 40,985 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

