CBRE Group Inc (CBG) Announces Earnings Results

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) opened at 36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $882,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,368.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $144,084.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,175 shares of company stock worth $5,784,723. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 288.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,056,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,426,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

