Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc (CBOE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CBOE Holdings were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 6.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 321,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,471,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,303,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth about $87,093,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 89,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 82.41 on Monday. CBOE Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $84.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.66.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.10 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBOE Holdings, Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cboe-holdings-inc-cboe-shares-sold-by-regentatlantic-capital-llc-updated.html.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

In related news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,880.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $36,782,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

Receive News & Ratings for CBOE Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBOE Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.