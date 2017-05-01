Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect CBOE Holdings (CBOE) Share Price

Media coverage about CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBOE Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. 426,340 shares of the company traded hands. CBOE Holdings has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.66.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business earned $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBOE Holdings will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of CBOE Holdings from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of CBOE Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

In related news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $36,782,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,880.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

