CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 201 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 963.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CBIZ by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 22.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 374,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in CBIZ by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 264,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) traded down 0.32% on Friday, reaching $15.70. 182,336 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 11.02%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

