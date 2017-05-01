CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.44. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area.

