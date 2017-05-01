Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 2.31% on Friday, reaching $38.05. 329,445 shares of the company were exchanged. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,816,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,288.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $137,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $137,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,608,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,014.7% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 739,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 725,477 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 438.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 644,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 524,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 406,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $9,279,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

