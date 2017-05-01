Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Target Price to $42.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) opened at 38.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ting Y. Liu sold 13,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $507,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $607,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 50,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,931,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,712 shares of company stock worth $9,673,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,608,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,014.7% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 739,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 725,477 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 438.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 644,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 524,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 406,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

