Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 102.26 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The company’s market cap is $60.08 billion.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,369.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.66.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $380,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

