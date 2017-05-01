Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.56

Media coverage about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has trended very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at 5.31 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.31 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $50.70.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.63) by $0.95. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 4,012.25%. The business earned $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post ($17.38) earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

