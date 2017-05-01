Catalent (CTLT) Given Media Impact Rating of -0.22

Media headlines about Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catalent earned a daily sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) opened at 29.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.72. Catalent has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm earned $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 73,819 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $2,112,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Johnson sold 9,160 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $265,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

